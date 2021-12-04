Facing off

Finlay, a 12-year-old wheaten Scottish terrier, finds a furry friend (or foe?) in the fall foliage Nov. 1 in Orofino. Le Ann Wilson of Orofino caught the pair on camera and sumbitted to Share Your Snaps, and online community photo album at inland360.com.
Subscriber email options
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Advertisement
Sponsored Content
Trending
What your neighbors are reading
Your guide to the best businesses in the region