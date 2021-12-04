Facing off

Finlay, a 12-year-old wheaten Scottish terrier, finds a furry friend (or foe?) in the fall foliage Nov. 1 in Orofino. Le Ann Wilson of Orofino caught the pair on camera and submitted to Share Your Snaps, and online community photo album at inland360.com.

Finlay, a 12-year-old wheaten Scottish terrier, finds a furry friend (or foe?) in the fall foliage Nov. 1 in Orofino. Le Ann Wilson of Orofino caught the pair on camera and sumbitted to Share Your Snaps, and online community photo album at inland360.com.

Tags

Recommended for you