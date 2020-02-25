A faculty quintet from the Lionel Hampton School of Music will set the scene for the 2020 Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival with the presentation, “On Stage With a Jazz Combo,” at 12:30 p.m. today in the Haddock Performance Hall on the University of Idaho campus.
The 53rd Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival begins Friday in Moscow.
During the presentation, members of the Palouse Jazz Project will explain their roles in laying down a beat and providing accompaniment. They will provide personalized interpretations of the rhythms, chords and melodic line.
The presentation is free.