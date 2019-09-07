COLFAX — The Palouse Empire Fair may be fun for the thousands of visitors who simply want to take in the sights, food and cute animals.
But for the 4-H and FFA students taking part in various competitions, the fun comes at the price of hard work.
Sara Chase and her 9-year-old son, Charlie Chase, showed up to the Palouse Empire Fair on Friday wearing Tekoa 4-H shirts with the slogan, “Get up, show up and never give up.”
As Sara watched her son wash his 18-month-old steer, Dynamite, she pointed out that Charlie had to get up at 5:30 a.m. to begin the process of cleaning Dynamite’s pen, feeding him, giving him water and getting him ready for the beef fitting and showing.
Sara said she is proud of the discipline 4-H activities have instilled in him and his older sisters.
“I like watching the kids put in some seriously hard work,” she said.
Charlie said he does not mind the work, and had high goals for the potential sale of his prized steer.
“I just like showing him and I get lots of money,” he said.
While feeding and washing Dynamite might be difficult labor, Charlie said it is the most enjoyable part of the experience.
“I just love it,” he said.
Sara said after the cleaning, Dynamite will then have to be dried and made to look handsome for the judges.
“They have more hair products for steer than for me,” she said, laughing.
Aside from having a steer that looks good, Sara said judges also want the animal’s behavior to reflect a close connection with the owner. She said the winners make it clear that they have been working closely with the steer for the entire time they have owned it.
Charlie said when the owner is nervous, then the steer will get nervous, too. During his bath, Dynamite seemed calm and collected.
“He’s really friendly and I like to snuggle with him sometimes,” Charlie said.
Kenzie Barta, a 14-year-old from Spangle, Wash., sat down next to her steer, Rooster, inside the cattle barn, where competitors were showing their animals to the judges. She said getting to know the animal is key, and she tries to pick up tricks from the other participants.
Barta said she loves competition and spending her days outside with Rooster from the moment she started breaking him to showing him off at the Palouse Empire Fair.
“All the time you put in really pays off,” she said.
Kenzie’s grandmother, Boni Barta, was there to watch her granddaughter compete. Boni Barta said she loves to see the 4-H and FFA students work together, as well as the discipline they learn.
“It teaches kids the value of hard work and seeing the reward with their animals,” she said.
Anthony Kuipers can be reached at (208) 883-4640, or by email to akuipers@dnews.com.