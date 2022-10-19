Fall color that’s out of this world

Blake Baker, of Pullman, take photographs of the colorful trees at the University of Idaho Arboretum and Botanical Garden in Moscow on Tuesday. Baker said he has been coming to document the change in season for about six years. “This is basically like being on another planet with all the different types of trees and bushes. You can’t match the colors and beauty all in one place,” Baker said.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

Blake Baker, of Pullman, take photographs Tuesday of the colorful trees at the University of Idaho Arboretum and Botanical Garden in Moscow. Baker said he has been coming to document the change in season for about six years. “This is basically like being on another planet with all the different types of trees and bushes. You can’t match the colors and beauty all in one place,” Baker said.

Tags

Recommended for you