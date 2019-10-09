The Evangelical Free Church of the Palouse will host a Fall Festival event for people of all faiths in the Pullman-Moscow community 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the church, located at 4812 Airport Road in Pullman.
Activities for families with small children will include a bouncy house, face painting, apple stamping, a corn maze and a variety of crafts. Older children and teens can participate in pumpkin bowling, a prize wheel, horseshoes, corn hole games and more.
A free hot dog lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
A pie auction will benefit the Karl Olsen family. Kaden Olsen, son of Karl and Kristy of Pullman, was ran over by a tractor while visiting family in California. He suffered a broken femur, two broken arms, a lacerated liver and ruptured spleen. Pies can be delivered to the church 4-6 p.m. Friday.
For information, visit efreepalouse.org/festival or call the church office at (509) 872-3390.