Family outing

Zach Wilkinson/Daily NewsTwo geese work to usher their eight goslings back into a pond Friday afternoon at the University of Idaho Arboretum.

Two geese work to usher their eight goslings back into a pond Friday afternoon at the University of Idaho Arboretum.

