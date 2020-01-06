The ninth annual Avenues for Hope Housing Challenge came to a close last week, and once again, Family Promise of the Palouse and Sojourners’ Alliance were among the top fundraisers in the state.
Family Promise of the Palouse raised $85,509 and Sojourners’ Alliance brought in $65,374.
The annual fundraising campaign, organized by the Home Partnership Foundation and Idaho Housing and Finance Association, ran Dec. 12 through Dec. 31 and helps support nonprofits that manage the day-to-day work of helping Idahoans find safe, stable and affordable housing.
Family Promise of the Palouse, which provides shelter to homeless families, raised the most money among participating northern Idaho nonprofits and the fourth-most in the state. Its 531 donors also topped the 72 other nonprofits in the state that raised money during the challenge.
Sojourners’ Alliance raised the third-most in northern Idaho and eighth-most in the state.
Moscow Affordable Housing Trust raised $8,585 and Alternatives to Violence of the Palouse brought in $300 to round out the Palouse participants.
“Frankly, folks in Moscow and Pullman are very sensitive to needs of folks who are living in poverty and are very generous,” said Bruce Pitman, president of the board of directors for Family Promise of the Palouse.
Pitman said Avenues for Hope is his organization’s largest fundraiser of the year and that the money will go primarily to the nonprofit’s general operations.
Sojourners’ Alliance Executive Director Steve Bonnar said the money raised for his transitional housing facility nonprofit will also fund general operations.
“It was very successful,” Bonnar said. “By far our biggest fundraising event ever.”
Family Promise of the Palouse and Sojourners’ Alliance were the top two fundraisers in Idaho during the 2018 Avenues for Hope Housing Challenge.
Bonnar attributed the two organizations’ fundraising success to cultivating their donors, keeping them connected to their operations and continuing to develop awareness to the fundraising event.
“We just have a lot of loyal supporters,” Bonnar said.
Bonnar said the Moscow Affordable Housing Trust, for which he is treasurer, raised more money and had more donors in the recent Avenues for Hope Housing Challenge than the 2018 challenge.
“They did much better, as well as they’re starting to cultivate and create more awareness about what they’re doing as far as affordable housing,” he said.
The 2019 housing challenge raised a record $1,321,394, according to an Idaho Housing and Finance Association news release. The campaign has raised nearly $4.4 million since its inception in 2011.
Though the 2019 campaign is over, donations can still be made to support housing needs by visiting the Home Partnership Foundation’s website.
Garrett Cabeza can be reached at (208) 883-4631, or by email to gcabeza@dnews.com.