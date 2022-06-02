Family Promise of the Palouse wants to expand its services to help not only homeless families, but homeless individuals who need a place to stay during the day.
The nonprofit was one of several organizations that made their case for funding from the Latah County Commissioners. These budget requests will be considered when the commissioners formulate next year’s budget later this summer.
Family Promise Executive Director Autumn Avery said the nonprofit needs to make repairs at the Day Center on Moscow’s Palouse River Drive to make it suitable for more clients. Specifically, it needs to fix the kitchen floor, which is currently cracked and sloping.
The Day Center is not one of the nonprofit’s overnight shelters, but it is a place where people can stay during the daytime and receive case management assistance.
“Our expansion that we’re hoping to do is to be able to offer our Day Center services to individuals that wouldn’t qualify for our program because they don’t have children, but still need to take showers, do a little laundry, cook a hot meal,” Avery said. She is requesting $20,000 from the county.
“We know it’s a large request and really, anything will help,” she said
Family Promise also sought funding from the City of Moscow and the METER Group in Pullman.
Friendly Senior Citizens of Troy, a group that provides meals to local senior citizens in the city of Troy, is also hoping to serve more people.
Sandy Kilborn, who leads the Friendly Senior Citizens of Troy, requested $6,000 from the county because its meal program is seeing a large increase in hungry people.
The group has gone from serving meals twice a month to serving meals once a week, starting this week.
“I’m thinking it is going to be a permanent thing, doing it once weekly,” Kilborn said.
She said these meals, which are also offered through takeout and deliveries, will feed 45-70 people at a time.
“It’s just through the roof right now,” she said.
Commissioner Kathie LaFortune indicated Friendly Senior Citizens of Troy may need more than $6,000 to meet demand.
“I’m thinking this request is a little low and we want to make sure the seniors in our community are fed,” she said.
The Latah Recovery Center in Moscow also had a busy year. Executive Director Darrell Keim told the commissioners the center has added new programs in the last year. Keim said a total of 7,562 people participated in the recovery center’s groups and programs, which is slightly higher than the yearly average of 6,500-7,000.
For example, the recovery center started the harm reduction program this past year. As part of the program, Latah Recovery Center staff pass out free Narcan, an opioid reversal drug. They also passed out free condoms and provide a safe syringe exchange to prevent those addicted to drugs from using dirty needles. Keim said the center safely exchanged 125 syringes in the past year.
Additionally, the recovery center hired a full-time staff member to work with the University of Idaho community. It also recently closed on a Moscow property that will serve as a sober living house, called an “Oxford house,” on Bitterroot Street.
The recovery center requested $25,000 from the county.
The Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Latah Arts and Culture each also requested $10,000 on Wednesday.
Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.