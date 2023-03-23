When Inman Stratton was around 5 he joined the Enabling Explorers as a way to find ways to enjoy the outdoors, his dad Cliff Stratton said. Now, seven years later, Inman is looking to get a new adaptive bicycle.
His first bike was given to him by his grandparents and is a three-wheeled apparatus with hand steering. The new bike, Stratton said, would be a tandem bike so that Dad, Mom or an Inman sibling could ride along and help with stopping and turns.
Inman was diagnosed with Duplication 9P, a rare genetic condition that had fewer than 1,000 cases globally in 2012. The new bike is also needed, Stratton said, because Inman is outgrowing his old one. Inman, Stratton said, is an active child and has played basketball through Pullman Parks and Recreation.
Cliff Stratton said Inman through the Enabling Explorers group has been able to participate in cross country skiing, hiking and kayaking among other pursuits. The group is run by Lori Mages, a physical therapist at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow.
“The support so far has been overwhelming,” Stratton said.
Stratton said joining the group has been a great way for many families to give their children with disabilities access to the outdoors. The Enabling Explorers group is open to any parent around the Palouse. Stratton said the children in the group range from 2 years old to teenagers.
It was also Mages who told the Strattons about the Great Bike Giveaway, which gives families a chance to win a bike through voting or fundraising.
Voting closes March 29 but the fundraising will remain open through April 18 for those who do not win the giveaway.
The Strattons are aiming to raise $5,850 or to receive the most votes. In addition to those who acquire a bike through fundraising, the child with the most votes also receives one.