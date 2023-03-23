When Inman Stratton was around 5 he joined the Enabling Explorers as a way to find ways to enjoy the outdoors, his dad Cliff Stratton said. Now, seven years later, Inman is looking to get a new adaptive bicycle.

His first bike was given to him by his grandparents and is a three-wheeled apparatus with hand steering. The new bike, Stratton said, would be a tandem bike so that Dad, Mom or an Inman sibling could ride along and help with stopping and turns.

Inman was diagnosed with Duplication 9P, a rare genetic condition that had fewer than 1,000 cases globally in 2012. The new bike is also needed, Stratton said, because Inman is outgrowing his old one. Inman, Stratton said, is an active child and has played basketball through Pullman Parks and Recreation.