Bernadette Reese pours water on her son, Viktor, 8, after playing a few games of pickleball Tuesday with her family, including her daughter, Gabi, 11, and husband, Tom, at Kruegel Park in Pullman. When asked about the best part of the day, Gabi replied, “How we were all laughing even though some of us lost.”
Email Newsletters
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sponsored Content
Trending
Articles
- NRS plans block party for 50th anniversary
- Maximum sentence for Pullman serial rapist
- Water supply report suggests diversion projects on Paradise Creek and Palouse River
- Idaho freshmen making an immediate impact
- A decadelong honeymoon
- The path where passion, career meet
- Humane Society of the Palouse to hold Clear the Shelters event
- Calling a special session to ‘go do that voodoo that you do so well’
- Photos: National Lentil Festival returns
- OPINION: Hey liberals: Quit taking everything so literally