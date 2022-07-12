Fantastic fetch

Zach Wilkinson/Daily News Jes Brower, of Moscow, plays fetch with Lucy, a 5-year-old Labrador and boxer mix, in a grass field Monday along Bridge Street in Moscow.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

Jes Brower, of Moscow, plays fetch with Lucy, a 5-year-old Labrador and boxer mix, in a grass field Monday along Bridge Street in Moscow.

Tags

Recommended for you