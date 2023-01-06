Stockholders of Northwest Farm Credit Services and Farm Credit West have approved a merger of their associations to form AgWest Farm Credit — a new association serving more than 22,000 customers throughout seven western states. The merger was effective Jan. 1 after a rigorous due diligence and approval process and affirmative stockholder vote.

The new association will be led by Mark Littlefield, past Farm Credit West president and chief executive officer, and a management team from both associations.

“Merging allows us to bring the best of each association together to form an even more effective cooperative and offer increased value to our members,” Littlefield said in a news release.

