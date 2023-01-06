Stockholders of Northwest Farm Credit Services and Farm Credit West have approved a merger of their associations to form AgWest Farm Credit — a new association serving more than 22,000 customers throughout seven western states. The merger was effective Jan. 1 after a rigorous due diligence and approval process and affirmative stockholder vote.
The new association will be led by Mark Littlefield, past Farm Credit West president and chief executive officer, and a management team from both associations.
“Merging allows us to bring the best of each association together to form an even more effective cooperative and offer increased value to our members,” Littlefield said in a news release.
Nate Riggers, a Craigmont-area farmer and chairperson of Northwest Farm Credit Services, said the boards “view this as a strategic merger that will enhance our current capabilities to better position us to serve generations of farmers and ranchers into the future.”
The two legacy association boards have combined to form the AgWest Board of Directors, which includes 22 customers from different regions of the AgWest territory and two appointed noncustomer experts. Riggers added that day-to-day business for customers should not be impacted by the merger.
“While our name has changed, our staff, locations and care for our customers will remain the same,” he said.
Headquarters of the new association will be in Spokane, with regional operating centers across the west. AgWest will serve producers, agribusinesses, and related industries in Alaska, Arizona, California, Idaho, Oregon, Montana and Washington, providing financing and insurance services. No changes to local branch offices are anticipated with the merger.