The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency is accepting nominations for county committee members.
Agricultural producers who participate or cooperate in an FSA program may be nominated for the county committee, and individuals may nominate themselves or others.
The county committees make decisions about administering federal farm programs locally, according to an FSA news release.
Nominations are due Aug. 1. For information, visit www.fsa.usda.gov/elections or the Moscow FSA office, 1848 S. Mountain View Road.