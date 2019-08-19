COLFAX — In the same way growers and businesses have popularized the farm-to-table experience, local businesses are striving to bring consumers a farm-to-glass experience.
For the fourth year, Colfax-based Joseph’s Grainery hosted Baronesse Barley Harvest Day on Saturday in a barley field north of Colfax.
The event invites local brewers and distillers that use ingredients grown on the Palouse to share their product with the public.
With Steptoe Butte in the distance and harvest combines circling the festivities, hundreds of people traveled the gravel road to stand in the same field where an important ingredient in their favorite local brews are made.
Bill Myers, owner of Joseph’s Grainery, said local brewers and distillers value the flavor that comes from this barley, but they are often unable to buy it from local farmers.
Instead, it is shipped great distances to large companies across the country and the world. Myers said he wanted his business to keep their product on the Palouse for locally owned business owners to use.
“There’s no reason for this to go all over the country on rubber tires,” he said.
Aaron Hart, owner of Moscow Brewing Co., has come to the event the past three years.
The third-generation farmer said it is exciting that brewers and distillers are connecting consumers to the local family farms that people “put their blood, sweat and tears into.”
“Connecting the family farm to people drinking the result of it is an enriching experience,” he said.
Joel Williamson, owner of Linc Malt in Spokane, said he attended the first Baronesse Barley Harvest day four years ago when it was just a small group of people and a tent. Since then, he said, the amount of attendees has doubled every year.
He said his company in 2015 was able to brew their beer with ingredients from the field they were standing in.
“It was at that moment we thought, ‘This is pretty cool,’ “ he said.
He was joined by 14 other brewers at the event, which also featured live music.
Kelli Collins, marketing coordinator for Joseph’s Grainery, said the model of keeping ingredients like malt local, rather than sending it to a select few large malt houses across the country, is becoming a more popular trend.
She said the Baronesse Barley Harvest Day helps people understand the story of these ingredients which have come “full circle.”
Anthony Kuipers can be reached at (208) 883-4640, or by email to akuipers@dnews.com.