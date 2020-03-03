“Love Your Farmer, Love Your Food” will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., in Moscow.
The event will include a screening of Patagonia Provisions’ short film “Unbroken Ground,” focused on regenerative agriculture, followed by a panel discussion at 7 p.m.
The panel will include local growers Zak Feeds, Wing Over Farm, Big Canyon Beef and Elk Meadow Farm & Nursery. Free light appetizers by Mock Orange and a no-host bar featuring drinks from Moscow Brewing Company and Love’s Kombucha will be available.
Admission is free.