The modified Moscow Farmers Market and contactless, pick-up market instituted this year are strong possibilities to return next season if the COVID-19 pandemic extends into 2021, Moscow Community Events Manager Amanda Argona said.
The final farmers market of the season runs 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today.
Argona, who manages the Moscow Farmers Market, said the Motor-In Moscow Farmers Market was introduced this year to provide an outlet for vendors to sell produce while the downtown Moscow Farmers Market was closed in May because of the pandemic. It also offered an alternative for customers who did not feel comfortable coming to the market, which typically draws a large crowd.
Customers could purchase Motor-In market vendors’ products online from 9 a.m. Tuesday to 9 a.m. Thursday and pick up the items drive-through fashion Saturday at the Moscow City Hall parking lot.
Argona said she will ask for feedback from customers and vendors on the Motor-In market to help determine if it should come back next season.
Argona said city employees serve as staff at the downtown market and drive-through market. If programming or entertainment, which were canceled this year, returns to the downtown market next year, more staffing will be required and stretch her team even thinner.
“If we’re seeing and feeling the effects of the pandemic into next year, it’s highly likely that we’ll offer (the Motor-In market) and we’ll just have to figure out how we make it work with our small team,” Argona said.
Argona said the Motor-In market went great besides helping some older and rural residents troubleshoot online issues.
“We liked the idea of being contactless given COVID and we knew that a number of our customers were going to go that route as well,” said Greg Freistadt, owner of Deep Roots Farm in Moscow and a Motor-In market vendor.
He said the Motor-In market also provided more time on Saturday to work on his farm since city staff and volunteers distributed his produce at the Motor-In market and he did not participate — except for one Saturday — in the downtown market for the first time in about a decade.
Freistadt said he expects to participate in the Motor-In market next year if it is an option and he would potentially return as a regular vendor at the downtown market if he feels it is safe enough to do so.
“We’re expecting to kind of operate in the same manner that we did this year next year,” he said.
As for the downtown market’s future, Argona said she and staff will determine how it will operate based on the best interests of all involved in the market and the community.
“I’m not sure what our modifications might look like, but I think the next question for us is, you know, what do we bring back to the market for next year?” she said. “Do we bring entertainment back? Do we bring programming back?”
She said farmers markets are considered essential businesses in Idaho.
“Yes, we are an essential business but we also are an event, and inevitably, it causes people to gather, and that is just not what is needed in a pandemic,” Argona said.
Attendance, vendors and sales declined at the downtown market this season.
Argona said about 10,000 people filed through the five-hour market on a given Saturday in 2019, and while she said she did not have counts available, attendance was significantly less than 10,000 this year. Patrons were limited at the market to reduce the spread of the virus, partly contributing to the low attendance.
She said the most significant attendance drop off she noticed was the last hour of the market, which she attributed to the cancellation of live entertainment and fewer prepared food vendors to sell lunch items.
Argona said final vendor sales data will not be available for about another month.
Freistadt said he estimates his sales were down 50 percent because of COVID-19 and the fact his business did not operate at the same level as previous years.
“It was a big hit for sure,” he said.
Argona said some vendors told her patron turnout was low but that the customers that did shop spent more than usual.
“I think we’re seeing a little bit of that local business support that’s been happening, people understanding that this is a livelihood for some folks and extending their wallet where they can has been really big this year,” Argona said.
She said 80 to 90 vendors are typical on a normal market Saturday but this year vendors numbered from 40 to 60. As many as 20 vendors sold their products through the Motor-In market.
Argona said vendors did a great job complying with the face covering requirement and customers mostly complied.
“There were some days where noncompliance was, like, significantly noticeable more so than other days,” Argona said.
“We’re always going to have folks that don’t necessarily play by the rules even in a nonpandemic year, but I would say I was pretty surprised, and happily surprised, that the majority of people that were coming to, you know, buy from vendors were in compliance,” she added.
Garrett Cabeza can be reached at (208) 883-4631, or by email to gcabeza@dnews.com.