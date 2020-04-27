Dozens of farm workers at a central Washington orchard have tested positive for COVID-19, though they weren’t experiencing symptoms.
Stemilt Ag Services, which operates the orchard, and local health officials tested the farm workers in East Wenatchee after some fruit packaging warehouse workers tested positive, The Spokesman-Review reported. The company said it decided to expand testing to orchard workers as a precaution.
Of the 71 agricultural workers who were tested, 36 were positive for COVID-19, Stemilt reported this week.
Despite social distancing measures in place at the orchards, there were a high number of positive cases, said Barry Kling, administrator at Chelan-Douglas Health District. Some people who have COVID-19 show no symptoms.