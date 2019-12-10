Whitman County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a father and son on multiple gun charges during the weekend in Lamont.
According to a Whitman County Sheriff’s Office news release, deputies on Sunday afternoon were dispatched to a Lamont home after hearing a report of a man shooting a gun from his front porch.
Deputies did not find anyone firing a gun at the residence, but tracked down the homeowner, 51-year-old Douglas Graham, hunting with a shotgun. He was allegedly unaware of activity happening at his house, but he was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm.
Graham confirmed his son, 22-year-old Levi Graham, was at the house and he was arrested at the residence for suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm, aiming or discharging firearms and reckless endangerment.