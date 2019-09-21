Robert D. Bullard will be awarded Washington State University’s William Julius Wilson Award for the Advancement of Social Justice and give an address, “The Quest for Environmental, Climate, Racial and Economic Justice in the United States,” at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Junior Ballroom of the Compton Union Building, 1500 Glenn Terrell Mall, Pullman.
The address is part of the biennial William Julius Wilson Symposium, and is free and open to the public. Audiences can view the talk through the WSU website.
Bullard, widely known as the “father of environmental injustice,” is a former dean of the Barbara Jordan-Mickey Leland School of Public Affairs at Texas Southern University and currently a distinguished professor of urban planning and environmental policy at TSU.