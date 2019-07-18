Featured photo: Car fire

A car burns in a gravel parking lot at the intersection of U.S. Highway 95 and Palouse River Drive as Moscow firefighters prepare to put it out Wednesday evening. No one was injured in the incident.

 Kai Eiselein/Daily News

A car burns in a gravel parking lot at the intersection of U.S. Highway 95 and Palouse River Drive as Moscow firefighters prepare to put it out Wednesday evening. No one was injured in the incident.

Tags

Recommended for you