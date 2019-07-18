Featured photo: Car fire

A car burns in a gravel parking lot at the intersection of U.S. Highway 95 and Palouse River Drive as Moscow firefighters prepare to put it out Wednesday evening. No one was injured in the incident.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A car burns in a gravel parking lot at the intersection of U.S. Highway 95 and Palouse River Drive as Moscow firefighters prepare to put it out Wednesday evening. No one was injured in the incident.