Featured photo: House collapses in Moscow

Patrick Martin from ELM Locating and Utility Services works outside a home that collapsed Tuesday on South Howard Street in Moscow. Workers were replacing the house’s basement and foundation when it fell into the hole. No one was injured in the collapse, according to Moscow Fire Chief Brian Nickerson. Justin Goodwin with the city of Moscow’s building division said the house will be evaluated by a structural engineer who will determine how to stabilize the house until an insurance adjuster can evaluate it. Goodwin said the house is a total loss and will be torn down.