Global Animal Health

A crane lifts steel beams into place during construction of Phase Two of the Washington State University Global Animal Health Facility on Monday in Pullman. The core and shell of the building are scheduled to be finished in September, while the interior of the building is expected to be finished in January 2021. The building will house the Washington Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory. It also will house research and development laboratories and serve as a teaching laboratory for veterinary students.

 Geoff Crimmins/Daily News

