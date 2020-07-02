A Pullman landlord has been ordered to pay $13,000 to a mother and son after he threatened them with fines and eviction for having an assistance animal in their apartment.
William D. Hyslop, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, announced the resolution to the discrimination lawsuit Tuesday.
The mother and son alleged Ed. L Christensen, landlord of the Pioneer Hill Apartments, refused to allow them to have an assistance animal in their apartment. The mother has a disability.
According to the complaint, Christensen threatened them with fines and eviction if they did not remove the animal. He also told members of the Northwest Fair Housing Alliance that he would not rent to an individual with a prescribed service animal.
Christensen is now required by the Federal Court to pay the victims $13,000. He must also take numerous corrective measures such as training and adopting a nondiscrimination policy.
In a news release, Hyslop said, “Individuals with a disability should not be discriminated against or barred from renting because they have an assistance animal. The Fair Housing Act ensures that individuals renting or seeking to rent an apartment are protected from this kind of discrimination.”
Anna Maria Farías, of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, stated in the news release that people with disabilities “may not be denied access to rentals or penalized for having an assistance animal.”
This case was investigated by the Seattle Regional Office of HUD. The Northwest Fair Housing Alliance in Spokane represented the victims.
According to HUD, the Fair Housing Act requires a housing provider to allow a reasonable accommodation for assistance animals if certain conditions are met.
For example, the housing provider must accommodate an assistance animal if he or she cannot prove the animal will impose an undue financial burden on the housing provider, that it will pose a direct threat to the health or safety of others, or that it will cause significant physical damage to the property.
According to HUD, an assistance animal is an animal “that works, provides assistance, or performs tasks for the benefit of a person with a disability, or that provides emotional support that alleviates one or more identified effects of a person’s disability.”
