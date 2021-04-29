The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced this week the federal deadline for REAL ID, Idaho’s Star Card enforcement, was extended to May 3, 2023 because of COVID-19, according to an Idaho Transportation Department news release.
The Idaho Department of Motor Vehicles continues to urge Idahoans to get their Star Card before 2023. The Star Card, U.S. passport, military ID or other REAL ID compliant identification, will be required to board a commercial flight and enter a federal facility in May 2023.
The Star Card has been available in Idaho since 2018. The transaction requires an in-person visit to a county driver’s license office and additional documents. The Idaho DMV strongly encourages Idahoans to use the “Add the Star” tool at itd.idaho.gov/starcard to learn what specific documents are needed as they can vary depending on each person’s situation.