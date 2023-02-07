BOISE — This is the last year the Idaho Commission for Libraries can try to use federal grants for a number of facility projects that would benefit at least 23 libraries, according to State Librarian Stephanie Bailey-White.

She presented the commission’s budget requests to the Joint Finance and Appropriations Committee on Monday morning. The commission’s budget struggled last year to pass the House floor, and in one of the revisions, JFAC removed the $3.5 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds for technology and capital upgrades.

The commission is again requesting access to those funds, which may be used to expand the interior footprint of a facility or create outdoor programming areas; create private spaces for telehealth, job interviews, virtual training, and studying; create flexible-use programming spaces; or upgrade digital infrastructure to enhance the capacity of the library to support “emerging and future technology,” according to the Legislative Budget Book.