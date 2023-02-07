BOISE — This is the last year the Idaho Commission for Libraries can try to use federal grants for a number of facility projects that would benefit at least 23 libraries, according to State Librarian Stephanie Bailey-White.
She presented the commission’s budget requests to the Joint Finance and Appropriations Committee on Monday morning. The commission’s budget struggled last year to pass the House floor, and in one of the revisions, JFAC removed the $3.5 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds for technology and capital upgrades.
The commission is again requesting access to those funds, which may be used to expand the interior footprint of a facility or create outdoor programming areas; create private spaces for telehealth, job interviews, virtual training, and studying; create flexible-use programming spaces; or upgrade digital infrastructure to enhance the capacity of the library to support “emerging and future technology,” according to the Legislative Budget Book.
The funds would be distributed to libraries in a competitive grant process.
“If it doesn’t get approved this year, then those libraries will still need to continue to do fundraising or seek levies to try to make up that difference and fund their construction costs,” Bailey-White said.
She noted in her presentation that funding from the Institute of Museum and Library Services doesn’t cover construction costs.
The commission is requesting about $4.6 million in state general funds.
Bailey-White also faced questions from Sen. Scott Herndon, R-Sagle, regarding whether the Idaho Digital E-Book Alliance’s materials are in compliance with the state’s obscenity laws.
When asked about program’s funding sources, Bailey-White said the e-book alliance is funded through federal funds.
Herndon said he noticed books available on the program contained “critical race theory, transgender ideology and a lot of of profanity” and asked if there was a way to ensure materials being accessed by K-12 students are in compliance.
Books that enter the collection are required to comply with state and federal obscenity law, she said, and the commission has an internal auditing process to determine if materials are appropriate.
Last year’s budget for the commission also faced strict scrutiny on its collection of e-books, and the budget for it was removed.
After last year’s questions, Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, worked with the state librarian to perform an audit and review of the collection and removed some titles.
Horman, who sponsored the commission’s budget last session, on Monday thanked Bailey-White for her and the commission’s work to ensure its books came into compliance with state obscenity laws for the K-12 collection.
Last session, the House passed the controversial HB 666, which would have criminalized librarians who allow minors to obtain materials considered obscene. The bill died in the Senate.
Amid last year’s debate for the library commission’s budget, Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, distributed an email from the Library Association opposing the bill. The Library Association is separate from the library commission.
There have been an increase in calls for book bans across the country and in vitriol against library officials locally.
