More than 5,000 Idahoans can expect to see their federal student loans forgiven in the coming weeks, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Education.

On Friday, the Department of Education and the White House announced that it will provide $39 billion in automatic loan relief to 804,000 federal student loan borrowers across the U.S.

Of that number, the federal government will forgive $252.9 million to 5,072 Idahoans with student loans, according to state-by-state data provided in Tuesday’s news release.

