Like a rock band extending a sold-out tour stop, the federal government is adding an extra day to its salmon-and-dams listening session.

But it’s already too late to nab a coveted speaking slot.

The Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service previously scheduled a “U.S. Government Listening Session” starting at 10 a.m. Friday to gather public sentiment on the interplay of Snake and Columbia river salmon and the system of hydroelectric dams on the two rivers. More than 1,000 people registered for the event and swamped all available three-minute speaking slots.