The U.S. Department of Labor penalized Rosauers for not fairly compensating employees at 16 of its stores, including in Lewiston, Moscow and Colfax.

According to a news release from the Department of Labor, an investigation into the supermarket chain’s pay and employment practices led to the government recovering more than $350,000 in back wages and damages for 602 employees. The government also assessed $72,862 in penalties for violations.

Violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act’s overtime and recordkeeping requirements were found at 16 stores in Washington, Idaho, Oregon and Montana. The branches in Lewiston, Moscow and Colfax were among those stores.

