Feds urge efforts to reduce wildfires

Moore-Merrell

BOISE — Federal fire officials are calling for more enforcement of code and building requirements in the wildland-urban interface as a way to protect communities from the growing wildfire danger.

U.S. Fire Administrator Lori Moore-Merrell spoke Tuesday at the National Interagency Fire Center, along with several national and local fire officials. Each speaker referenced the increasing risk associated with fire to structures, people and the environment.

Moore-Merrell highlighted a report released 50 years ago called “America Burning” by the federal Fire Commission to underscore the challenges and dangers of fire as well as the opportunities for fire loss reduction.

