Owner Shaheen Khan, left, takes an order from a take-out customer during a free community dinner Monday at Mela Bangladeshi Cuisine in Moscow. The event was held to give back to the community who supported the business during it’s transition from a Moscow Farmers Market vendor to a restaurant.
Advertisement
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending
What your neighbors are reading
Articles
- UPDATE: Rolovich, Chun react to WSU player's death
- Moscow businesses to close
- Idaho Gov. Brad Little issues statewide stay-at-home order
- Idaho reports three deaths related to COVID-19
- WSU football program mourns death of another player
- Moscow man accidentally shoots self in leg
- Whitman County reports third positive COVID-19 test
- Moscow businesses to close
- Moscow council extends emergency order until May 5
- Moscow snowboarder will have to put Olympic hopes on hold
Your guide to the best businesses in the region