With the Northwest gripped in an unprecedented “heat dome” through at least Sunday, University of Idaho scientists say it is too early to tie the phenomenon to climate change, but summers with several days of temperatures above 100 degrees could be a sampling of what’s to come if greenhouse gas emissions continue unabated.
UI professor and Idaho State Climatologist Russell Qualls said the heat dome is essentially caused by a huge high-pressure system that settled over the Northwestern U.S.
“When you have a high pressure zone, it’s difficult for any other weather systems to move into the area, so it will stay put for a while and in this particular case, it happens to be hot,” Qualls said. “It’s compounded because of the fact that — especially across the whole Western U.S. in the Northwest — we have a pretty significant drought going on.”
While heat domes may be new for the region, Qualls said summers with several days of above-100-degree heat are infrequent in the Pacific Northwest, but not necessarily without precedent. On the Palouse, he said these days usually happen a few times a year if at all, but occasionally they come in clusters. He noted Moscow’s all-time record-high was 109 degrees, recorded in August 1961, which saw seven days of such heat, four of them consecutive.
Qualls and fellow UI climate scientist Jeff Hicke agreed they have not seen any research that conclusively shows this year’s heat dome was driven by human-caused climate change. Hicke said scientists have shown heat waves in Texas and Europe have been exacerbated by climate change, but it’s likely too soon to say for certain if that’s what’s responsible for the high temperatures choking the Northwest this week.
“On the other hand, what climate change is doing is loading the dice, if you will, it’s increasing the probability of such events happening,” Hicke said. “And we can also use this kind of event to imagine what summers might be like on the Palouse in the future.”
If climate change and its effects continue on their current trajectory, Hicke said some projections expect days higher than 100-degree heat in the Pacific Northwest will increase from zero to a few a year today, to almost three weeks annually by the end of the century.
Hicke and Qualls said even the relatively shortlived high heat experienced this week will have numerous effects felt across multiple scientific disciplines and industries, including agriculture, environmental sciences and wildfire ecology.
Mike Thornton, a professor with the UI’s Department of Plant Sciences, said some of the effects on Idaho agriculture can be mitigated by adjusting watering and irrigation practices. He said most crops have a temperature at which they grow best — for potatoes, it’s in the mid-70s — and can experience stress under higher-than-usual heat, however if they’re receiving enough water, the plants can internally manage that heat stress.
“Crops use the moisture we apply through irrigation much like our skin uses sweat — we evaporative-cool to cool ourselves when it’s hot,” he said. “Plants do the same thing — as they use water, it cools them off and allows them to tolerate these high temperatures.”
In areas of the state where water is scarce, Thornton acknowledged options “get a lot less abundant.” He said even regions where growers can adjust their irrigation practices often have a seasonal cutoff as they begin to run out of water. If growers are forced to use more water now, he said that cutoff date may arrive earlier in the season than usual and if it comes before crops have matured, it could depress their ability to produce a yield.
There is also concern that a week or more of high heat will exacerbate the wildfire season in the Pacific Northwest. UI professor Leda Kobziar, who studies wildfire ecology, said as with agriculture, the heat and aridity together compound the potential problems.
She said it has already been a dry year, and high temperatures promise to suck what little water there is left out of wildfire “fuels” like shrubs, grass and fallen pine needles, making them easier to catch fire in the first place. Additionally, she said if a fire occurs under hotter conditions, it can more readily spread through because they’re already preheated in addition to being dry.
However, she said human beings have more control over the fire season than they may think.
She said so far this year, people have caused about 94 percent of wildfires — around 1,400 — in the Northwest. Especially with Independence Day looming, she said if people take a little more care with their flames, they can substantially mitigate seasonal fire risk.
“Regardless of how the season is set up, these fire seasons are not necessarily inevitable,” Kobziar said. “If people think about the role and responsibilities that they have, and (are) making sure that ignitions don’t start, then we could potentially do much better than we are expected to do this season.”
The National Weather Service’s excessive heat warning remains in effect until 7 p.m. Sunday, with temperatures expected to dip into the low 90s early next week.
