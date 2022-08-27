Sara Beggs has been an educator, curriculum specialist and administrator for 20 years in Southern California and recently, she and her family made the move to Moscow for her new position as executive director at Palouse Prairie Charter School.

Beggs’ first day on the job was Aug. 19, and she’s eagerly awaiting the return of the students Tuesday.

“I feel like everything was meant to be,” Beggs said. “The school kind of called out to me and then the town, and everything about it.”

