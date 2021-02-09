The long-term recovery group aiding Malden and Pine City residents affected by last fall’s devastating fire is disappointed that FEMA has denied individual funding for those residents.
FEMA wrote a letter to Gov. Jay Inslee on Friday that said it is denying his request for individual assistance for households affected by the Babb Road Wildfire that destroyed 80 percent of buildings in the two towns.
According to the Pine Creek Long-Term Recovery Group, FEMA approved public assistance to help the town, county and nonprofits replace and repair buildings lost in the fire. It also approved hazard mitigation, which is meant to make the community less vulnerable to future disasters.
However, it denied individual assistance, which provides funding for individuals and households. According to the FEMA letter, the agency determined “that the impact to the individuals and households from this event was not of such severity and magnitude to warrant the designation of Individual Assistance under FEMA-4584-DR.”
The Pine Creek Long-Term Recovery Group said on its Facebook page it is “deeply disappointed” with this decision.
Washington can appeal FEMA’s decision within 30 days.