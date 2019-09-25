The Potlatch City Council on Monday night approved a $181,750 low bid from Stewart Contracting of Pinehurst, Idaho, to reconstruct and stabilize the road bank on the wastewater lagoons access road west of town.
Mayor David Brown said the Federal Emergency Management Agency will cover the entire cost.
Brown said he expects construction to start next month and, while he is unsure of the project timeline, it could be completed as late as this time next year. He said work can only take place when the Palouse River level is low, which means construction could possibly resume next summer.
The bank washed out during the harsh 2017 spring flooding that caused public infrastructure damage to many parts of Idaho and the Northwest. The gravel road is only accessed by those who work at the lagoons and the road has remained open to traffic since 2017.