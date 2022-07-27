OROFINO — A 34-year-old Troy man who was found dead last month on the Basin Road in Clearwater County died from the toxic effects of fentanyl, a coroner’s autopsy revealed.
Clearwater County sheriff’s deputies and the Elk River Ambulance were summoned to a report of an unresponsive male June 26, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office Tuesday. Kenneth Meckel was dead when the first responders arrived.
The coroner’s autopsy was ordered to determine the cause of death and those findings were released Tuesday.