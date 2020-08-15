Festival Dance and Performing Arts of Moscow will hold a Back to Dance Bootcamp Tuesday through Thursday in the Physical Education Building on the University of Idaho campus.
The Bootcamp is intended to assist upper-level dancers to mentally and physically prepare for the start-up of regular classes. A variety of classes geared for Ballet 4 and up will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and include ballet technique, pilates, contemporary, jazz/hip-hop, conditioning and improvisation.
Students may sign up for the entirety of the three days or choose from the “a la carte” schedule. For the safety of students and instructors, a COVID-19 protocol will be in place.
Visit Festivaldance.org for additional information about the class offerings, safety protocol, and a link to the online registration platform.