Moscow’s Festival Dance and Performing Arts Association has announced it is ready to enroll students in its dance academy for the fall, but plans for other programs typically offered by the organization are still being outlined to account for the pandemic.
Executive Director Deanna Bren said the academy, which offers instruction in numerous dance styles to a variety of ages from a location on the University of Idaho campus, will open to much more limited class sizes. She said classrooms that could fit 20 socially distanced students are being capped at 12 to allow for additional spacing.
Classes offered in satellite locations in Troy and Genesee are closed to enrollment for the time being, Bren said, but they are looking for an alternative venue for Troy classes. She said they’ll readdress Genesee classes later in the season as regional infection trends allow.
Bren said the academy is taking a number of precautions in the hopes of minimizing the risk of students spreading COVID-19, including a health evaluation form that can be completed on a phone before they are allowed to attend class. She said students will also be asked to wear facemasks the majority of the time, facilities will be carefully sanitized between classes and students will enter and exit facilities on a preordained path.
“We are all about health and that is why we feel it’s really important to open in person because that provides a regular dance schedule for our students,” Bren said. “It gives someone the ability to move which builds your immune system, builds your health, (and) builds your mental health.”
Bren said a modest silver lining to the pandemic has been that dancers who live in the area that would typically be touring with professional dance companies have been effectively grounded, freeing them up to teach classes at the academy.
She said Festival Dance alumnus-turned professional dancer Lindsay Johnson opted to teach small summer ballet classes for the academy when she was unable to travel with her New York-based company.
Moscow native Simone Wulfhorst, another veteran of the academy who recently earned a bachelor’s degree in contemporary dance from the Boston Conservatory at Berklee in Boston, Mass., has agreed to teach ballet in the fall. After graduating with her degree last spring, Wulfhorst said she was investigating her next professional step when COVID-19 disrupted the professional dance world. However, she said she is excited to return to teach at the school where she got her start.
She said her own story is proof that Festival Dance can be the opportunity that starts a career in performance but dance instruction has benefits to offer everyone.
“The more languages you understand, the better off you are and I think that dance provides another language that is amazing because we all know it — the language of the body,” Wulfhorst said. “To be able to communicate with your own body and also understand the way that other people are communicating with their bodies, even if they don’t know it, is just this magical tool that is greater than just dancing on a stage.”
The academy is set to begin classes Monday, Bren said, and enrollment will remain open until classes are full.
In addition to the academy, Bren said Festival Dance also works to provide free arts outreach to local schools and to attract professional companies to perform on the Palouse for the general public. She said it is unlikely they will be able to bring in live performances for the next few months, but she is hopeful it will be possible to resume some shows by late spring.
“We would just really need a safe venue situation and so we’re still looking at that and exactly what’s going to mean.” Bren said. “It may mean you know, just doing a really high quality virtual performance both for youth (out)reach to the schools and also for the general public.”
Scott Jackson can be reached at (208) 883-4636, or by email to sjackson@dnews.com.