COLFAX — Colfax Library will have its annual Festival of Trees in December. Reservations are now available to reserve a space.
This year’s trees will be judged in four categories, and winners of each category will receive a $75 gift certificate to the Colfax business of their choice.
Pioneer Title Company will sponsor a raffle tree titled “The Twelve Days of Christmas.” Tickets are one dollar and all proceeds will benefit children’s programs at the library.
Trees can be viewed at the library, located at 102 S. Main St., Colfax.
Contact Kristie at Whitman County Library (509) 397-4366 or kirkpatr@colfax.com to reserve a space.