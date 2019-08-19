Wildlife officials say fewer grizzly bears have been euthanized this year in Yellowstone National Park compared to previous years.
The U.S. Geological Survey reported nine grizzlies were euthanized in Wyoming this year, but the number could increase before the bears go into hibernation in December, the Powell Tribune reported Thursday.
Officials said the Wyoming Game and Fish Department killed a record-high 32 grizzly bears in 2018, including 17 by mid-August last year.
Officials said grizzly bears are euthanized to manage conflicts at the park that spans across Wyoming, Montana and Idaho.
Wildlife officials said three bears have also died in automobile collisions, two of them in Montana.
Officials said they encourage people in the region to carry some type of defense in case of an encounter.