A grain truck and trailer were reportedly burned as part of a roughly one-acre field fire shortly before noon Saturday on Olson and Robinson Park roads east of Moscow.
According to the Latah County Sheriff’s Office, a faulty light on a combine caused the fire. Volunteer firefighters from the Moscow Rural Fire District extinguished the blaze.
Sunday, flames burned 15 to 20 acres of field shortly after 5 p.m. on Genesee-Juliaetta and Heimgartner roads west of Juliaetta. Genesee volunteer firefighters put the fire out. The cause of the fire is unknown.