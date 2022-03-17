Field prep

Zach Wilkinson/Daily News Tanner Paulson, of the Moscow Parks and Recreation department, uses a roller to compact the Moscow School District Community Playfields on Tuesday in preparation for spring soccer.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

Tanner Paulson, of the Moscow Parks and Recreation department, uses a roller to compact the Moscow School District Community Playfields on Tuesday in preparation for spring soccer.

Tags

Recommended for you