Actress Sally Field, singer Linda Ronstadt and the disco-funk band Earth Wind and Fire on Sunday were among the latest group of recipients of the Kennedy Center Honors for lifetime achievements in the arts. Also in this year’s class are conductor Michael Tilson Thomas and long-running children’s TV show “Sesame Street.”
Once again, the attendance of President Donald Trump had been an open question until the White House said Friday that neither he nor first lady Melania Trump would attend. Trump skipped the past two celebrations; in 2017, after multiple recipients threatened to boycott the event if he attended.
Field, 72, was a television star at age 19 and went on to forge a distinguished career that included two Academy Awards and three Emmys.
“Sesame Street” debuted in 1969 and remains a force in children’s educational television. The show now airs new episodes on HBO, and they are rebroadcast months later on the show’s original home, PBS.
Ronstadt was one of the faces of American music in the 1970s and 1980s, landing on the cover of Time magazine in 1977. In 2011, she announced her retirement from singing, citing the advancing effects of Parkinson’s disease.
Earth, Wind and Fire was originally formed in Chicago by lead singer Maurice White. The group drew elements from rhythm and blues, funk, and disco in a flashy crowd-pleasing mix that spawned eight No. 1 hits.