The Idaho Ski Areas Association, or Ski Idaho, is offering a program for fifth- and sixth-grade students to ski or snowboard at participating ski resorts for $18.
Fifth-graders can ride three days for free at 18 Idaho ski resorts, and sixth-graders can ride free at 17 resorts.
The program is open to any child from any state or country.
Program applications are available online at skiidaho.us/passports.
Passports will be emailed to participants to print out or pull up on smartphones at ski resort ticket windows. The $18 processing fee will be paid at the time of application.
Participating resorts include: Bald Mountain, Bogus Basin, Brundage, Cottonwood Butte, Grand Targhee, Kelly Canyon, Little Ski Hill, Lookout Pass, Lost Trail, Magic Mountain, Pebble Creek, Pomerelle, Schweitzer, Silver Mountain, Snowhaven, Soldier Mountain, Sun Valley and Tamarack.