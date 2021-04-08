The Palouse Empire Gymnastics XCEL Silvers, based in Moscow, place fifth at state out of 19 teams in Pocatello on March 21. The photo was uploaded to “Share Your Snaps,” a community photo album at inland360.com, where everyone is welcome to share their best photos.
