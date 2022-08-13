Festival Dance and Performance Arts is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and is bringing in some new staff in preparation.
One of those new staff members is Academy Director Rachel Winchester, a choreographer, educator and filmmaker. Winchester has taught students at many levels, from college level at the University of Idaho, the University of Oregon and Pacific Lutheran University, and students in the Tacoma Public Schools.
She is not new to Festival Dance, either. During her time at the University of Idaho, Winchester also taught classes for the nonprofit. She was a lecturer at the University of Idaho from 2014-16.
After Winchester taught at Pacific Lutheran University as a visiting professor, she taught physical education and movement in the Tacoma Public Schools.
Her move back to the Palouse came after she called Deanne Bren, the executive director of Festival Dance, for some more information about a virtual dance performance she had helped film. Winchester said Bren suggested she apply for the academy director position.
Winchester said she is excited to be back on the Palouse, along with her husband and her son, Beau.
Winchester said she got her start in dance through the San Diego Parks and Recreation department program called City Dance Arts. Through this program, Winchester got to study dance with professional tap dancers from Broadway.
The opportunity to meet professional dancers and to have instructors who helped her see her potential was important to her getting where she is now.
“What’s rewarding is the opportunity to shine a light on what’s special about (the students),” Winchester said.
Festival Dance and Performance Art, Winchester said, is creating a space for students to see all different types of dance and give them the space to dance. Winchester said that while she was teaching, she loved to encourage students to keep going in dance and to stretch themselves.
Another new member of the team is Taylor Luck, a 2020 graduate from the University of Idaho who is the outreach coordinator and dance instructor. Luck said her outreach coordinator position is a partnership with Americorps.
As the outreach coordinator, Luck works with youth outreach and teaches dance to local students in third through fifth grade. She teaches tap, jazz and hip hop.
Luck got started in dance as a child when her parents first wanted her to get into sports but as Luck said, she was a “failed child athlete.” While she said she wasn’t coordinated enough for soccer, she was for tap dance and she got her start at a studio in Spokane.