More than 100 local government candidates threw their hats into the ring in north central Idaho by Friday’s filing deadline, including 45 on the Palouse.
That only includes mayoral and city council positions throughout the region. The numbers could edge up slightly if someone filed during the final hour.
The Moscow City Council attracted the greatest interest. Both bodies have three seats up for election this year. Seven people filed for the Moscow council, including incumbent Anne Zabala; incumbents Jim Boland and Katherine Bonzo chose not to run for reelection.
City clerks have until next Friday to turn in a final list of candidates to their county elections office, although most have been turning in names as the declarations of candidacy are verified.
Most incorporated towns in the region attracted at least one candidate for each open seat. Barring any last-minute filings, however, Potlatch had at least one council position go begging.
In those cases, the council can appoint someone to the seat after the November election. That same system will be used to fill any open seats for other taxing jurisdictions, such as school boards, cemetery and parks districts.
The deadline for write-in candidates is Sept. 20.
Details regarding the open positions and candidate filings for each municipality, as of late Friday afternoon, are included here. The number of seats up for election is in parentheses; all positions are for four-year terms unless otherwise noted. Incumbents are marked with an (I):
CLEARWATER COUNTYElk River
City Council (two seats): Diana Olson, Richard Styre, Ricky Trott (I), Tena Williams (I)
LATAH COUNTYBovill
Mayor: Diane Holt
City Council 1: Rex Cromer (I), Lonnie Olson, Mike Stradley
City Council 2: Anna Lisa Beyer
City Council 3: Mike McCann
Deary
Mayor: John Henderson (I)
City Council (two seats): Jason S. Johnson, Karen Caffrey, Christy Sanderson (I)
Genesee
City Council (two seats): Cody Bailey, Ryan Banks (I), Nyla Roach (I)
Juliaetta
Mayor: Richard Groseclose (I)
City Council (two seats): Wendi Dodge (I), Jeff Klone, Vicki Jo Witt (I)
City Council (two-year seat): Eric McDowell (I)
Kendrick
Mayor (two-year term): Tony Shipman
City Council (two seats): Denise Behler (I), Carol Bradford, Paul Rush (I)
City Council (two-year seat): Zach Vogleweed
Moscow
City Council (three seats): Kelsey Berends, Steve Harmon, Sandra Kelly, Maureen Laflin, Brandon Mitchell, James Urquidez, Anne Zabala (I)
Onaway
Mayor: Sharon Kelley Shaffer
City Council (two seats): Kenneth Owens (I)
Potlatch
Mayor: David Brown (I)
City Council (two seats): Joan Bender (I)
Troy
Mayor: Steve Corr, Paul Groseclose, Jeff Shrewsberry
City Council (two seats): Bill Abbott (I), Korey Chapman, Cindy Gray, Cori H. Sandler
