W. Kamau Bell has been announced as the keynote speaker for the 33rd Annual MLK Community Celebration starting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the CUB Junior and Senior Ballrooms on Washington State University campus in Pullman.
The celebration is part of WSU’s weeklong celebration honoring the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
W. Kamau Bell is a sociopolitical comedian, author, podcast host and host of the Emmy Award-winning CNN docu-series “United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell.” He recently made his Netflix debut with a new stand-up comedy special, “Private School Negro.” He has been nominated for multiple NAACP Image Awards and a GLAAD Award.
This event is free and open to the public and will be available to livestream.