Fin and his powerful sniffer

Fin the mussel-sniffing dog, a star employee of the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, posed with attendees of the children’s library program at Tekoa Empire Theatre recently. Fin has been a favorite of children and adults alike during his recent tour of Whitman County Library branches.
