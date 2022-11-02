Fin and his powerful sniffer

Fin the mussel-sniffing dog, a star employee of the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, posed with attendees of the children's library program at Tekoa Empire Theatre recently. Fin has been a favorite of children and adults alike during his recent tour of Whitman County Library branches.

