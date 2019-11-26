Little changed as the final Whitman County election ballots were counted Monday evening, including the failure of Pullman Regional Hospital’s $29 million bond.
The election results will be certified by the county today.
PRH’s Proposition 1, which was intended to fund a facility expansion and a new electronic medical records system, failed with 59.7 percent approval from voters, just short of the 60 percent required to pass.
In the contested Pullman City Council races, Eileen Macoll defeated Francis Benjamin with 51.3 percent of the vote. Ann Parks defeated Chris Johnson with 51.4 percent of the vote. Mayor Glenn Johnson ran unopposed for another term. Councilors Nathan Well and Pat Wright ran unopposed for city council.
Mark Mackleit, Ben Miller, Jim Kackman and Thomas Huntwork won their respective Colfax City Council races.
In Uniontown, Jacky Espy and Jonathan Musson have tied with both receiving 57 votes for the City Council 4 seat. Sam Kimble, Mike Shore and Brian Davies won their respective city council seats.
Rachel Handley-Chartrand won the only contested Palouse School District race with 54.8 percent of the vote over Jerry Neumann. William Perry narrowly defeated Travis Tonn by two votes in the only contested Palouse City Council race.
The Whitman County property tax levy lid lift for rural road maintenance and improvements was approved with 53.7 percent of the vote.