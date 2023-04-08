Zach Wilkinson/Daily NewsMoscow Kiwanis member Jennifer Trout, left, and Moscow Kiwanis Club treasurer Louise Regelin sort through a bag of donated school supplies at the annual Stuff the Bus fundraiser in the Palouse Mall parking lot across from Staples on Thursday afternoon in Moscow. Regelin said her favorite part of the fundraiser is “the wide variety of the kinds and amounts of community support.”
When the president of the Moscow Garden Club recently decided to step down to enjoy more time with her family, the group’s 15 members faced a dilemma — none of them felt they had the time to be the president.
Solving that leadership problem might be as easy as creating a leadership council to divide the president’s responsibility, club member Sueann Ramella said, but finding new members to help fill the ranks has been a struggle.
The Moscow Garden Club has deep roots in town. The club was formed in 1949 with the goal of sprucing up the flower show at the Latah County Fair. The club celebrated its 70th anniversary in 2019 and today gives out a scholarship and donates money to schools for a variety of gardening projects around town.
Yet, a majority of the club members are near their 70s, and finding younger members has become a high priority for the club as it tries to continue its mission.
The group meets on the second Wednesday of the month for a presentation on different gardening topics, lunch and new business, Ramella said. They’ve tried changing to evening meetings but found it was too hard for the older members to see while driving at night.
To find possible new members, the club organized interest meetings and is working towards updating their social media to meet new members where they might be — online. The club has seen fluctuating membership numbers. It was started with 21 members and grew to 32 members in 2014. The club boasted 23 members in 2019.
There will be a new member interest meeting at 9:30 a.m. today at the Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., in Moscow. Anyone interested in gardening or learning about the club is invited to stop by.
Another community group that has struggled with its membership the past few years is the Moscow Kiwanis. The group’s treasurer, Louise Regelin, said the halting of inperson meeting during the COVID-19 pandemic caused a stagnation in growth in its membership. The group has nine active members.
“We have not added a new member in over a year,” Regelin said.
Regelin said the Moscow stagnation has not been seen across the border. The Pullman Kiwanis, Regelin said, has added new members this year. In Colfax, a Kiwanis chapter was started in January.
The Moscow Kiwanis will celebrate its 97th anniversary in May, and will continue to offer a few big events every year like the fishing clinic at Moscow’s Hordemann Pond, the Stuff the Bus event in the fall and a senior sneak breakfast. Regelin, a Kiwanis member since 1987, said the club sees good turnout for these events, with Stuff the Bus raising about $114,000 the past 14 years for school supplies.
Regelin said the club has not given up on finding new members and is working on ways to get their values across.
Not all philanthropic and social groups on the Palouse have seen a downward trend in recent years. The Pullman League of Women Voters, for example, has grown from 48 to 110 members in three years, said Elizabeth Walker, community outreach coordinator and finance drive director.
She said the league has six lifetime members who have been involved for 50-plus years, 19 houses where more than one household member has joined, 37 individual household members and 39 student members.
Walker thinks the rise in membership came after the Supreme Court Roe v. Wade decision, from the variety of programs they offer and getting involved on campus.
“There is a core group which really believes in keeping it together,” Walker said.
Like the Moscow Garden Club, Walker said finding a president can be a big ask for the members. League of Women Voters of Pullman members, like those of the Moscow Garden Club, are also involved in a variety of other clubs and organizations. Walker herself is also a volunteer board member with the Palouse Land Trust.
The larger member base does make it easier to provide a variety of programming, Walker said, like an annual art competition and voter registration drives. A push to be active on social media and a new website might play into the membership bump, Walker said.
For the Palouse Land Trust, volunteer numbers have been rising and Lovina Englund, the executive director, attributes the growth to community members seeing the value in the work they are doing. Englund said part of their growth is people are seeing the results of their actions.
“In general, people are leaning into the mission,” Englund said.
The Moscow Elks have seen an increase in members, according to Richard Gayler, an Elks member. He said they have about 420 members, many joining for access to the Elks Golf Course east of Moscow.
The course, Gayler said, was a way for people to get outside of their homes during the pandemic and still be able to social distance. The increase, Gayler said, was not large but did keep the numbers rising.
The Moscow Elks was founded 130 years ago, in 1892, and is the oldest Elks lodge in the state of Idaho. The service organization gives out grants and provides drug awareness, youth and veteran programming. The grants include helping veterans who might need assistance with food, housing or gas and two others which rotate out and focus on communities around the Palouse.