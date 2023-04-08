When the president of the Moscow Garden Club recently decided to step down to enjoy more time with her family, the group’s 15 members faced a dilemma — none of them felt they had the time to be the president.

Solving that leadership problem might be as easy as creating a leadership council to divide the president’s responsibility, club member Sueann Ramella said, but finding new members to help fill the ranks has been a struggle.

The Moscow Garden Club has deep roots in town. The club was formed in 1949 with the goal of sprucing up the flower show at the Latah County Fair. The club celebrated its 70th anniversary in 2019 and today gives out a scholarship and donates money to schools for a variety of gardening projects around town.